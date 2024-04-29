Three more activists detained, Venezuela opposition says

Updated
Apr 29, 2024, 10:30 PM
Published
Apr 29, 2024, 10:30 PM

CARACAS - Venezuela's opposition coalition said late on Sunday that three more activists have been detained, the latest arrests of opposition members ahead of a July presidential election.

The three activists are all from Portuguesa state, where opposition leader Maria Corina Machado last week held campaign events on behalf of unity candidate Edmundo Gonzalez.

The government of President Nicolas Maduro "continues its intimidation crusade and we demand the liberation of Ambar Marquez, Oscar Castaneda and Victor Castillo," opposition coalition the Unitary Platform, which is composed of a dozen opposition parties, said on X.

Marquez is the vice president of the First Justice party in Santa Rosalia, in Portuguesa, while Castaneda is director of Machado's Vente Venezuela party in the same state. Castillo is the Machado campaign coordinator in Santa Rosalia.

The attorney general's office did not immediately respond to a request for comment. REUTERS

