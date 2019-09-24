Threats from climate change rising at faster rate: Report

Spiralling greenhouse gas emissions are accelerating climate change, with 2015 to 2019 set to be the warmest five-year period on record, while sea-level rise is spee-ding up as ice caps in Antarctica and Greenland melt faster, a major science report has said.

The report was released on the eve of yesterday's United Nations Climate Action Summit, at which one world leader after another promised to do more to push back global warming.

The United in Science report said climate impacts are hitting harder and sooner than predicted a decade ago, with more intense heatwaves, storms, longer droughts and damaged coral reefs.

The report, compiled by leading climate science organisations, including the UN's World Meteoro-logical Organisation (WMO), said that global average temperatures have risen 1.1 deg C since pre-industrial times, and are 0.2 deg C warmer since 2011 to 2015. They are expected to rise another 0.1 deg C to 0.2 deg C over the next five years.

July this year was the hottest month ever recorded, fitting a pattern of escalating tempera-ture extremes.

Sea-level rise is also accelerating as record greenhouse gas emissions trap increasing amounts of heat, warming up the atmosphere and oceans.

From May 2014 to May 2019, the rate of global mean sea-level rise has amounted to 5mm per year, compared with 4mm per year between 2007 and 2016. This is substantially faster than the average rate since 1993 of 3.2mm per year.

The 28-page report, which summarises the latest data on the state of the climate, underscores how rapidly climate change is gathering pace and how far the world is off course in tackling the crisis.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres championed the climate summit to push nations to respond to the climate emergency.

The summit aims to inject urgency into the 2015 Paris Climate Agreement in which nearly 200 nations agreed to limit warming to "well below" 2 deg C and aim for 1.5 deg C if possible. Under the pact, the countries pledged to ratchet up their climate action plans every five years.

"Our fraying world needs international cooperation more than ever, but simply saying it will not make it happen," Mr Guterres said. "Let's face it: We have no time to lose."

Several leaders responded to his call at the summit. Finland and Germany promised to ban coal within a decade. US President Donald Trump dropped by and then left without saying anything.

Teenage climate activist Greta Thunberg chided the leaders, telling them that even the strictest emission cuts being talked about might not be enough. "We will not let you get away with this," she said.

Mr Guterres said 66 countries had signalled their intent to achieve net zero carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions by 2050. The governments were joined by 10 regions, 102 cities, 93 businesses and 12 investors.

The UN says greenhouse gas emissions must peak by 2020, and then decline rapidly. But last year, emissions of CO2, the main greenhouse gas, hit new highs.

The science report said the current national climate actions need to be roughly tripled for emission cuts to be in line with the 2 deg C Paris goal.