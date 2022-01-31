Thousands protest against Canada's vaccine mandates

OTTAWA • Thousands held a loud but peaceful protest in Canada's capital Ottawa against Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's Covid-19 vaccine mandates, on the streets and snow-covered lawn in front of Parliament.

The so-called "Freedom Convoy" on Saturday started out as a rally of truckers against a vaccine requirement for cross-border drivers, but turned into a demonstration against government overreach during the pandemic with a strong anti-vaccination streak.

"I'm not able to work no more (sic) because I can't cross the border," said Mr Csava Vizi, a trucker from Windsor, who added he was the family's sole breadwinner and that he had refused the vaccine because he thought it was dangerous.

"It's not just about the vaccines. It's about stopping the public health mandates altogether," said Mr Daniel Bazinet, owner of Valley Flatbed & Transportation in Nova Scotia, who is unvaccinated but operates domestically and so is not affected by the mandate.

The rally started early and built up through the afternoon. The truckers had convoyed to Ottawa from the east and west coasts and places in between.

Few wore masks, but many were in balaclavas as the temperature with windchill was minus 21 deg C.

A downtown mall closed because demonstrators refused to wear masks inside.

The violent rhetoric used by some of the promoters on social media in the run-up to the protest had worried police, who were out in force, but mostly the protest felt like a very cold street party, punctuated by blaring truck horns.

Due to security concerns, Mr Trudeau and his family left their downtown Ottawa home.

The Prime Minister had earlier said the convoy represented a "small fringe minority" who do not represent the views of Canadians.

About 90 per cent of Canada's cross-border truckers and 77 per cent of the population have had two Covid-19 vaccination shots.

Mr Trudeau announced a vaccine mandate for federal workers on the eve of the October election. Then last month, Canada and the United States imposed one for cross-border truckers.

The Canadian Trucking Alliance (CTA), which represents some 4,500 carriers, owner-operators and industry suppliers, has opposed the demonstration.

The CTA urged the truckers who participated in the protest to do so peacefully and then leave Ottawa.

The protest organisers had said they would stay in Ottawa until the government abandons the mandates. Downtown streets could be clogged for days.

"If I have to stay here two months, I'm going be here," said Mr Vizi.

