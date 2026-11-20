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The expert said in her report that Thomas Markle, who has a number of health problems, understands the charges against him and can assist his lawyer – two key points in any competency determination.

TAMPA, Florida – An expert determined that the 82-year-old estranged father of Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, is mentally competent to face charges of keeping child sexual abuse material in storage in California, a judge said on Nov 19.

Thomas Markle’s defence lawyer said they would not contest the findings of Dr Amie Gerodimos. The exam was ordered after his arrest at a senior care centre in Lakeland, Florida, on Nov 6.

During a 90-minute interview, Markle denied the allegations against him and blamed his son for his legal troubles, according to Gerodimos’ 15-page report.

“Why I am here. What have I done?” the psychiatrist quoted him as saying. “I don’t have any child porn. I have no pictures of naked kids.”

The FBI, however, said 78 items were seized from two storage units rented for years by Markle in the Los Angeles area, including slides, film negatives and books that contained suspected child sexual abuse images.

Some images appear to depict him with children, the FBI said.

Markle is in jail while the case remains in federal court in Tampa. It will eventually shift to a similar court in Southern California.

He had a stroke earlier in 2026 while living in the Philippines and had to have his left leg amputated. That forced Markle to return to the US and settle in Florida.

The Sun, a British tabloid newspaper, reported that Meghan’s half brother found child sexual abuse images while clearing out their father’s home in the Philippines.

The discovery led to a search of the US storage units in California, which Markle had rented since 2008.

“My son hates me. He has never accomplished anything,” Markle told Gerodimos.

She said in her report that Markle, who has a number of health problems, understands the charges against him and can assist his lawyer – two key points in any competency determination.

The expert said he was “malingering,” or exaggerating, at times in his responses during the interview.

Meanwhile, in the Philippines, Markle is under investigation for possession and intent to distribute images.

The Women and Children Protection Center, a branch of the Philippine National Police, filed a formal criminal complaint against Markle on Nov 16, police spokesperson Brigadier General Allen Rae Co said in a written statement.

The complaint was filed with the prosecutor’s office following an investigation into digital devices found at Markle’s former home in Cebu City, the statement said. The prosecutor’s office will assess the case for possible charges.

Markle mentioned the Philippines in his interview with Gerodimos, insisting “there’s nothing incriminating” there.

Markle did not attend his daughter Meghan’s 2018 wedding to Prince Harry at Windsor Castle. She said at the time he needed to tend to his health.

Meghan is an American citizen who starred in the U.S. television drama “Suits.” AP