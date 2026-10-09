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Third-place finisher in Brazil election endorses Bolsonaro for runoff against Lula

FILE PHOTO: Brazilian presidential candidate Augusto Cury of the Avante Party speaks to the press during an election campaign event in Copacabana, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, September 7, 2026. REUTERS/Tita Barros/File Photo

BRASILIA, Oct 8 - Brazilian right-wing Senator Flavio Bolsonaro said on Thursday he had nabbed the endorsement of author-psychiatrist Augusto Cury, who ranked third in Sunday's first-round election, for the October 25 runoff against leftist President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.

• Bolsonaro shared a video on social media of Cury announcing the endorsement, following local media reports of Cury's support

• Cury, from the Avante party, received 2.89% of the valid votes - which exclude blank and null ballots - in the first round

• Cury has avoided identifying with either the political left or right, instead campaigning under the slogan "Centered on what matters"

• Also among the top five finishers, Ronaldo Caiado endorsed Bolsonaro earlier this week, while Renan Santos said he will not endorse either of the two candidates

• Bolsonaro, son of former President Jair Bolsonaro, exceeded expectations in the first-round vote with a slight lead over Lula - 47.03% vs 45.16% REUTERS