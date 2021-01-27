Their lights may be going out

Fireflies have been putting up spectacular nocturnal displays around the world for millions of years.

The magical insects - like the ones seen above in a Chilean forest last week - are winged beetles known for their bioluminescence in the twilight hours. Many firefly species rely on the phenomenon to find and attract mates.

Too much artificial light, however, can disrupt their courtship. The use of artificial light at night, which has grown exponentially over the past century, was found - along with habitat loss and pesticide use - to be among the most serious threats to fireflies, and scientists fear that the lights may be going out for these insects.