A protester falling as he was struck by water cannon during a demonstration against the government of Colombian President Ivan Duque in Bogota, capital of Colombia, on June 12. XIAOBIN'S VISUAL TAKE: Taking aim at dissent - The dramatic moment when a protester is hit by the raw power of water cannon amid an anti-government demonstration. His silhouette contrasted with the jet of water mirrors the forceful nature of the clashes. This satellite image released by US space tech company Maxar Technologies shows the Ever Given container ship in the Suez Canal on the morning of March 28. Hope rose that day that salvage efforts would free the mammoth vessel that had been blocking the canal since running aground five days before, crippling international trade and causing multimillion-dollar losses. It was finally freed the next day. XIAOBIN'S VISUAL TAKE: Chaining up supply chains - The scale of obstruction in one of the world's most vital shipping lanes can be seen clearly from the sky and one can imagine the impact that it had on supply chains around the world. This aerial shot, with its clear shapes and lines, provides a graphic look at what was happening on the ground. Family members (below) of a man who died of Covid-19 mourning before his cremation at a crematorium in Giddenahalli village on the outskirts of Bangalore in India on May 13. XIAOBIN'S VISUAL TAKE: Rites of Covid-19 grief - Visual scenes of mass cremations around the world have been heartbreaking. One sees the scale of devastation caused by an invisible enemy. Against a backdrop of burning pyres and amid the cruel reality of loss, an emotional moment between family members of a victim of the coronavirus pandemic is captured in this picture. Ms Ritsopi Panagiota, 81, reacting as a wildfire caused by Greece's worst drought in three decades approached her house on the island of Evia on Aug 8. She had lost sight of her husband after he ran to defend their home with water. XIAOBIN'S VISUAL TAKE: Up in flames - Fearing for her husband's life as a wildfire threatens to swallow her home, this elderly woman is a picture of agony. One feels her anguish and helplessness as the wildfire in the background shows no sign of abating and instead casts a sinister orange upon the area. Ms Ritsopi Panagiota became the face of the tragedy in Evia. A burnt BMW M4 in Tanjong Pagar Road waiting to be towed away on Feb 13. It had smashed into a vacant shophouse and burst into flames early in the morning that day, killing all five men in the car. Ms Raybe Oh Siew Huey, whose fiance was one of the victims, had run into the fire in an attempt to rescue him. She suffered burns to 80 per cent of her body and has undergone more than 30 operations. XIAOBIN'S VISUAL TAKE: Grim memorial to lives lost - The aftermath of a tragic accident that took five lives on the second day of Chinese New Year and a day before Valentine's Day. The devastation of the incident is apparent and one can imagine the horror as it happened.