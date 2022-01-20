The world can win the green race but what happens this decade is vital: WEF panel

SINGAPORE - Greening the world economy is a trillion-dollar race against climate change that can be won with investment from companies and governments pushing for deeper emissions cuts, but they need to pick up the pace.

That's the warning from speakers at a World Economic Forum panel on Thursday (Jan 20).

"Nobody is moving fast enough", Mr John Kerry, the United States Special Presidential Envoy for Climate, told the Accelerating and Scaling Up Climate Innovation session.

"The world has to really pick up the pace," he said. "Nature has been sending us pretty dramatic and sometimes violent messages about the intensity that is now reaching us with respect to the climate transformation. So everybody is aware that this is happening and it's happening at record pace."

He pointed to the growing urgency to limit global warming to 1.5 deg C above pre-industrial levels as well as the need to ramp up investment in renewable energy and emerging clean technologies, and help developing countries shift away from dirtier, polluting energy.

Action needs to accelerate this decade, he said.

"It's scientists who are telling us that all you people in power, in positions of leadership, have X number of years - it's now about eight to 10 - during which you can make and implement the critical decisions that will avoid the worst consequences of the climate crisis."

The United Nations climate panel says that to have a reasonable chance of limiting warming to 1.5 deg C, global carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions, mainly from burning fossil fuels, need to fall by about 45 per cent from 2010 levels by 2030, reaching "net zero" around 2050. The world has already warmed 1.1 deg C.

The International Energy Agency says half of the emission reductions needed to reach the 2050 climate goal rely on technologies in early development or prototype stages. Accelerating innovation and investments this decade is critical to cutting the costs of these technologies and building green supply chains.

To that end, more than 30 companies have joined the First Movers Coalition to invest in early efforts to cut emissions in aviation, shipping, steel, cement and other sectors. The aim is to bring down the costs and support wider roll-out of, for example, greener fuels for planes and ships, and steel made using energy from cleaner green hydrogen.

Mr Bill Gates, whose Breakthrough Energy initiative is providing financial support to the coalition, said it was vital to quickly bring down the costs of next-generation clean technologies to compete with the fossil fuel incumbents.

And the good news is that investment in new clean-tech is at an all-time high, he said.

"We went from 2015 where there was very little money going into these things. Now we have over 10 times as much. Pairing those new technologies up with the big companies that have skills to build those things at scale - I see that as the urgent agenda."