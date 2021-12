Ms Tashnuva Anan Shishir (centre) made history this year as she became Bangladesh's first transgender TV news anchor. On International Women's Day on March 8, she read a three-minute news segment in a newsroom in Dhaka. XIAOBIN'S VISUAL TAKE: Quest for acceptance - Capturing a historic moment, this beautiful picture puts Ms Tashnuva Anan Shishir at centre stage in the Boishakhi TV newsroom in Dhaka. In a rare moment in the spotlight, she exudes an air of confidence with her face tilted slightly upwards and her back straight. The complementary blue and purple of the saris worn by her and her co-workers add to the feminine palette of the picture. Italy's Gianmarco Tamberi (in blue) and Mutaz Essa Barshim of Qatar celebrating after jointly winning gold in the men's high jump event at the Tokyo Olympic Games in Japan on Aug 1. XIAOBIN'S VISUAL TAKE: Stronger together - Love, goodness and humanity. Tears, hugs and joy. Sportsmanship, friendship and respect. This iconic image captures one of the best moments of last year's Summer Olympics in Tokyo. Sister Ann Rose Nu Tawng pleading with police officers not to harm protesters in Myitkyina in Kachin state amid a crackdown on demonstrations against the Feb 1 military coup in Myanmar. XIAOBIN'S VISUAL TAKE: Making a stand - A quiet moment amid the chaos of protests against the Myanmar junta. In this picture, the Catholic nun, wearing a simple white habit and with her arms spread, is juxtaposed with the police officers in black bulletproof vests. She pleads for the group of armed men to spare "the children" and take her life instead. Her act of bravery went viral and has become a symbol of resistance in the country. Captain (NS) (Dr) Shane Tan comforting Madam Lai, 93, after she received the first dose of a Covid-19 vaccine in her home in Kim Keat Avenue on Sept 15. The medical officer and his fellow national servicemen formed one of 20 home vaccination teams activated by the Singapore Armed Forces to contribute to the country's vaccination efforts. XIAOBIN'S VISUAL TAKE: Survivors and protectors - The layers of composition in this image make it visually interesting. It captures a tender moment between Dr Shane Tan and Madam Lai after the elderly woman has received a Covid-19 vaccine shot, while two members of the team pack up in the foreground and a woman looks on in the back. Rescuers carrying six-year-old Suzy Eshkuntana to safety in Gaza City on May 16 after pulling her from the rubble at the site of Israeli air strikes that killed her mother and all four of her siblings. The girl, who was trapped for seven hours under the debris, was reunited with her father at Shifa Hospital, where he was treated for his wounds.XIAOBIN'S VISUAL TAKE: Hope at the heart of a conflict - A great rescue captured in an image in a risky situation following air strikes. One can feel the tension among the rescuers, as well as their concern for a clearly distressed child. A group of 17 Tunisians (below) waiting for assistance near the Italian island of Lampedusa on board a precarious wooden boat in the Mediterranean Sea on July 25. PHOTO: SANTI PALACIOS/ THE ASSOCIATED PRESS XIAOBIN'S VISUAL TAKE: Shining a light on desperation - Out in the vast sea, the neon-orange life vests worn by migrants are in particularly stark contrast with the black of the night sky and white of the moonlight. This image is representative of the thousands of migrants who risk their lives to reach Europe.