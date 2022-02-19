The View From Asia

The spectre of the Cold War looming over Ukraine

Asia News Network writers discuss the latest developments in Ukraine. Here are excerpts.

A service member of the Ukrainian armed forces opens the gate of an airfield near Stanytsia Luhanska, Ukraine, on Feb 17, 2022. PHOTO: REUTERS
Updated
Published
46 sec ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

As sabre-rattling continues in the crisis over Ukraine, shifting geopolitics have pushed Russia and China into closer alignment while exposing differences within the Western coalition on how to respond.

It has further intensified East-West polarisation and sent tensions soaring to a new high amid US warnings that Russia might invade Ukraine in the coming days. The stand-off between US-led Nato countries and Russia is widely seen to be about the balance of power and security architecture in Europe.

Please or to continue reading the full article.

Get unlimited access to all stories at $0.99/month

  • Latest headlines and exclusive stories
  • In-depth analyses and award-winning multimedia content
  • Get access to all with our no-contract promotional package at only $0.99/month for the first 3 months*
Subscribe now

*Terms and conditions apply.

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top