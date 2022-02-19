The spectre of the Cold War looming over Ukraine

As sabre-rattling continues in the crisis over Ukraine, shifting geopolitics have pushed Russia and China into closer alignment while exposing differences within the Western coalition on how to respond.

It has further intensified East-West polarisation and sent tensions soaring to a new high amid US warnings that Russia might invade Ukraine in the coming days. The stand-off between US-led Nato countries and Russia is widely seen to be about the balance of power and security architecture in Europe.