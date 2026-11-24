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The Nvidia board members who reinstated Jensen Huang: Who are they?

Jensen Huang was reinstated as Nvidia CEO, even after its chairman Harvey Jones had said the company would not rehire Huang.

Jensen Huang was reinstated as chief executive of Nvidia late on Nov 23 (Singapore time), after its board voted unanimously to do so following meetings with him.

The board “was satisfied with respect to Mr Huang’s candour and ability to lead Nvidia”, according to a company statement, which added that the board had received input from “senior levels of the United States government” in reaching the decision.

The U-turn came after lobbying by the likes of US President Donald Trump, and after Nvidia chairman Harvey Jones had said the company would not rehire Huang as his personal behaviour was inconsistent with the company’s code of conduct, standards, and cultural norms.

Here is a closer look at Nvidia’s board, as compiled by Bloomberg:

Harvey C. Jones

Jones joined Nvidia’s board in 1993, while serving as CEO of chip-design software maker Synopsys. Since 2004, he has been managing partner at private investment firm Square Wave Ventures.

He holds degrees from Georgetown University and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. In 2025, Nvidia bought a US$2 billion (S$2.58 billion) stake in Synopsys.

Tench Coxe

Coxe, a billionaire and long-time Silicon Valley venture capitalist, has been on the Nvidia board since 1993.

He was a managing director at Palo Alto-based Sutter Hill Ventures from 1989 to 2020, and was an early investor in Nvidia.

He and his wife live in Austin, Texas, where they have become active political donors and local investors.

In January, Coxe donated US$100 million from his fortune to help launch a medical centre at the University of Texas at Austin.

John O. Dabiri

A board member since 2020, Dabiri is a decorated academic who has received a National Medal of Science and funding from the MacArthur Foundation.

He is a professor of aeronautics and mechanical engineering at the California Institute of Technology.

As an undergraduate at Princeton, he used videos of jellyfish taken at an aquarium to write mathematical models that describe their movement.

Dawn Hudson

Hudson has been on Nvidia’s board since 2013. She was earlier chief marketing officer of the National Football League and before that CEO of Pepsi-Cola North America.

Melissa B. Lora

Lora is a relative newcomer to the board, having joined in 2023.

Before that she was president of Taco Bell International.

In an announcement when she joined, Huang hailed her “extensive finance expertise”.

She has degrees from California State University Long Beach and the University of Southern California.

Stephen C. Neal

Neal joined the Nvidia board in 2019 and brings extensive legal experience to the role.

He is chairman emeritus and senior counsel at Cooley LLP, Nvidia’s long-time law firm.

He has degrees from Harvard University and Stanford Law School.

A. Brooke Seawell

Another longstanding board member, Seawell joined the board in 1997, just four years after Nvidia’s founding.

He is a partner at venture capital firm New Enterprise Associates.

Earlier he was an executive at NetDynamics, an application server software company that Sun Microsystems acquired.

He also previously worked at Synopsys. He has degrees from Stanford University.

Aarti Shah

Shah worked at pharmaceutical giant Eli Lilly & Co. for 27 years, where she was senior vice-president and chief information and digital officer.

When she joined Nvidia’s board in 2020, Huang deemed her “a world-class leader”. She has a PhD in applied statistics from the University of California, Riverside.

Mark A. Stevens

Stevens served on Nvidia’s board from 1993-2006, before rejoining in 2008.

He is managing partner at private family office investment firm S-Cubed Capital and was an early investor in Nvidia. Previously, he was managing partner at venture capital firm Sequoia Capital.

He has an MBA from Harvard Business School.

Suzanne Nora Johnson

Nora Johnson joined the board in July, making her its newest addition. She spent 21 years at Goldman Sachs Group, where she was vice-chairman.

“Suzanne is an extraordinary leader whose career spans finance, technology, healthcare and public policy,” Huang said at the time. She has degrees from the University of Southern California and Harvard Law School.