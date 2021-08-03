The global struggle to put a lid on Covid-19 continues

ISRAEL

Israel was the world's pacesetter in national vaccination drives. It began last December and by March 20, more than half of its nine million people had been fully vaccinated.

While much of the world was scrambling to acquire vaccines due to a global shortage, Israel managed to secure a steady weekly supply of at least 400,000 Pfizer-BioNTech doses.

The country was reported to have paid a higher price per dose, €23 (S$37) or €11 more than what European Union had paid. Israel also provided the health data of its citizens receiving the jabs to Pfizer for research purposes.

Israel's vaccination success led to daily infections dropping drastically, from the peak of under 12,000 new cases in January to below 100 in April, which was also when not a single death was recorded daily for the first time in 10 months.

Lockdown restrictions were progressively eased, and venues such as cafes and cinemas filled up. A health official symbolically removed his mask "for the last time" during a television interview in June to herald the country's return to normalcy.

Then the Delta variant struck.

Just as quickly as restrictions were lifted, infections spiked to a seven-day average of more than a thousand cases on July 21 for the first time since March.

Masks returned, just 10 days after a mandate for them to be worn both indoors and outdoors was lifted on June 14. The day after masks returned, the government re-imposed 14-day quarantine orders on close contacts of Covid-19 patients, as the Delta variant accounted for 90 per cent of new cases in the country.

Studies pinpointed the variant as the main driver behind "breakthrough infections" affecting those who were vaccinated. Data in Israel also showed that the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine was only 41 per cent effective in preventing symptomatic Covid-19.

The country is now in the grip of a Covid-19 wave, with 326 hospitalisations last Saturday, the highest since April.

But Israel is eschewing a tight lockdown, with Prime Minister Naftali Bennett preferring a "soft suppression" of the virus.

Relying on its previous success in vaccination, Israel last week reintroduced a Green Pass identifying those vaccinated or who had recovered from Covid-19, allowing only these groups entry to venues such as restaurants and places of worship.

The Green Pass restrictions, first imposed in February, were lifted by the government on June 1 as infections fell.

A third shot of the vaccine as a booster has also been offered to the immuno-compromised.

THE NETHERLANDS

The Netherlands suffered a severe setback just one month after reopening, reporting one of the largest Covid-19 spikes globally.

Restrictions had been eased on June 26 but Dutch government data showed 52,000 new cases in the week starting from July 12, an increase of more than 500 per cent from the week before.

The unprecedented spike prompted an apology from Prime Minister Mark Rutte for "poor judgement" in easing the curbs too soon.

Persistent rule-breaking, predominantly by young revellers in the country's vibrant night scene, was responsible for the latest surge. A 262 per cent spike in infections was observed among those aged 18 to 24. Four in 10 new cases were infected in bars and clubs as party-goers thronged nightclubs, many of them armed with false negative test results, local media reported.

Despite the reimposition of some restrictions, with measures including working from home, the government has not been able to completely halt the rapid spread of the disease.

Restaurants and bars have been allowed to stay open, with operators urged to implement social distancing rules, including making diners remain in their seats and banning the playing of loud music. But compliance has been poor.

Music festivals held for more than 24 hours have also been banned until next month, after one in the central city of Utrecht turned out to be a super-spreader event with more than 1,000 linked infections.

Like Israel, the Netherlands has seen the Delta variant becoming dominant, with 91 per cent of new cases in Amsterdam attributed to it.

"Dancing with Janssen. And then came the hangover," read a headline in the Algemeen Dagblad daily, referring to the campaign encouraging the young to receive the single-shot Johnson and Johnson Covid-19 vaccine in order to party.

More than 48 per cent of the Dutch have been fully vaccinated and the surge in new cases has for now not led to a spike in deaths, which remain firmly rooted in single figures each day.

The Netherlands last reported more than 100 daily deaths in the middle of January, when less than 1 per cent of the population had been vaccinated and cases hovered around 8,000 a day.