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The digital army that catapulted Lula to victory in Brazil

Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva’s army of supporters, mobilised over a WhatsApp chat group, delivered an unexpected victory for the Brazilian President.

Rio de Janeiro - It started with a WhatsApp channel with a few thousand followers. It exploded into a digital army of 10 million people that helped swing Latin America’s biggest election.

President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva of Brazil staged a stunning comeback on Oct 25, achieving an unexpected victory over Flavio Bolsonaro, the right-wing challenger whose father tried to stage a coup after losing the last election.