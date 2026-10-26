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The digital army that catapulted Lula to victory in Brazil

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Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva’s army of supporters, mobilised over a WhatsApp chat group, delivered an unexpected victory for the Brazilian President.

Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva’s army of supporters, mobilised over a WhatsApp chat group, delivered an unexpected victory for the Brazilian President.

PHOTO: EPA

Ana Ionova, Adam B. Ellick and Jack Nicas

  • Lula won Brazil’s election after a huge social media push, with a WhatsApp network growing from a few thousand to 10 million supporters.
  • His victory beat Flavio Bolsonaro and blocked the Bolsonaro family’s return, after voters feared threats to democracy and a possible rewrite of Brazil’s constitution.
  • The vote was chaotic and contested, with delays, legal threats and claims of bias, but officials said Brazil’s electronic voting system remained secure.

AI generated

Rio de Janeiro - It started with a WhatsApp channel with a few thousand followers. It exploded into a digital army of 10 million people that helped swing Latin America’s biggest election.

President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva of Brazil staged a stunning comeback on Oct 25, achieving an unexpected victory over Flavio Bolsonaro, the right-wing challenger whose father tried to stage a coup after losing the last election.

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.