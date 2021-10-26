Thawing permafrost releasing long-locked carbon stores

ABISKO (Sweden) • Sheltered by snow-spattered mountains, the Stordalen mire is a flat, marshy plateau, pockmarked with muddy puddles. A whiff of rotten eggs wafts through the fresh air.

Here in the Arctic in Sweden's far north, about 10km east of the tiny town of Abisko, global warming is happening three times faster than in the rest of the world.

On the peatland, covered in tufts of grass and shrubs dotted with blue and orange berries and little white flowers, looms a moonlander-like pod hinting at this far-flung site's scientific significance.

Researchers are studying the frozen - now shape-shifting - earth below known as permafrost.

As Dr Keith Larson walks between the experiments, the boardwalks purposefully set out in a grid across the peat sink into the puddles and ponds underneath and tiny bubbles appear.

The distinct odour it emits is from hydrogen sulphide, sometimes known as swamp gas. But what has scientists worried is another gas rising with it - methane.

Carbon stores, long locked in the permafrost, are now seeping out.

Between carbon dioxide (CO2) and methane, permafrost contains some 1,700 billion tonnes of organic carbon, almost twice the amount of carbon already present in the atmosphere.

Methane lingers in the atmosphere for only 12 years compared with centuries for CO2 but is about 25 times more potent as a greenhouse gas over a 100-year period.

Thawing permafrost is a carbon "time bomb", scientists warn.

In the 1970s, "when researchers first started showing up and investigating these habitats, these ponds didn't exist", says Dr Larson, project coordinator for the Climate Impacts Research Centre at Umea University, based at the Abisko Scientific Research Station.

Permafrost - defined as soil that stays frozen year-round for at least two consecutive years - lies under about a quarter of the land in the Northern Hemisphere.

In Abisko, the permafrost beneath the mire can be up to tens of metres thick, dating back thousands of years. With average temperatures rising around the Arctic, the permafrost has started to thaw.

As it does so, bacteria in the soil begin to decompose the biomass stored within. The process releases the greenhouse gases carbon dioxide and methane - further accelerating climate change in a vicious circle.

By 2100, the permafrost could have significantly thawed if CO2 emissions are not reduced, experts on oceans and the cryosphere from the United Nations' Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change have warned.

In a stark warning yesterday, the UN said greenhouse gas concentrations in the atmosphere reached record levels last year.

On the south peak of Sweden's dramatic Kebnekaise massif, Dr Ninis Rosqvist is seeing the impact of a warming climate before her very eyes. Nimble as a mountain goat, the 61-year-old glacial researcher expertly climbs up under a cloudless blue sky to place an antenna in the freshly fallen snow to measure the altitude.

Before she gets her answer, she knows the glacier - 150km north of the Arctic Circle - is smaller than the last time she was there.

The mountaintop glacier has shrunk by more than 20m since the 1970s. The GPS shows she is 2,094.8m up. Until two years ago, it was Sweden's highest peak. "In the past 30 years, it's been melting more than previously, and in the last 10 years it's been even more," says Dr Rosqvist, a Stockholm University geography professor.

Most glaciers in Sweden are likely doomed, Dr Rosqvist believes. Here, the loss will not have much of an impact since there is already enough freshwater from rain and snowmelt.

But it is a strong signal to the world.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE