Tharman, Armenian PM discuss boosting trade, investment

Deputy Prime Minister Tharman Shanmugaratnam met Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan in Davos yesterday. Mr Tharman said they had a productive conversation, adding in a Twitter post: "A new beginning for Armenia - in politics, governance, opening markets and developing their huge tourism potential." Mr Pashinyan, a former journalist, led a velvet revolution and took office in May last year. His office said they discussed the possibilities for Singapore businessmen to invest in Armenia, and of exporting Armenian products such as brandy, wine, beer and fruit juices to Singapore. Mr Tharman noted that Armenia's links with Singapore go back 200 years, and both countries are working on a free trade agreement between the Eurasian Economic Union and Singapore. He also conveyed an invitation from Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong for Mr Pashinyan to visit Singapore, and Mr Pashinyan stressed the importance of Singapore companies taking part at the World IT Congress in Armenia in October. Mr Tharman also met International Labour Organisation director-general Guy Ryder, who posted a photo of their meeting on Twitter and said: "Singapore's record on jobs, skills, pay and tripartite cooperation is remarkable. Looking forward to visit in April." Mr Tharman said they had a good discussion, adding that Mr Ryder "has been strongly supportive of Singapore's tripartite approach to securing good labour outcomes - especially broad-based income growth and low unemployment".