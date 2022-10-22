Will exodus of Californians to Texas turn the red state blue?

WASHINGTON – A California burger chain in Texas may be one indicator of the increased migration of Californians to the southern state with diametrically opposite politics.

What was always thought to be a trickle of Californians moving to Texas has become something of a stream of late – and this raises questions about politics as well as the competitiveness of the United States’ two largest economies.

According to reports, more than one million Californians may have moved to Texas – the second-most populous US state after California, with a population of almost 30 million – since 2008.

Between July 2019 and July 2022, 11.1 per cent of new Texans originated from California – the most of any other state, according to retail location analytics firm Placer.ai and reported in August by Bloomberg.

Texas’ attractions include cheaper housing and cost of living; tech and oil industry opportunities; and less regulation – including, famously, looser pandemic restrictions.