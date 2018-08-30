'Tens of spies' arrested in state bodies, Iran says

LONDON • Security forces in Iran have arrested "tens of spies" working in its state bodies, the Intelligence Minister said, at a time of rising tensions with the West following the reimposition of United States sanctions on Teheran.

Mr Mahmoud Alavi did not say when the arrests took place or which countries the spies allegedly were working for, but indicated that many of the detainees were dual nationals.

"I have repeatedly asked people to inform us if they know any dual national. The intelligence ministry's anti-espionage unit has successfully identified and arrested tens of spies in different governmental bodies," Mr Alavi was quoted as saying by the semi-official news agency Isna on Tuesday.

The arrest of dual nationals has been stepped up since Iran's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, said there had been "infiltration" of Western agents in decision-making bodies.

Reuters reported last year that the elite Revolutionary Guards had arrested at least 30 dual nationals in recent years, mostly on espionage charges.

Tension between Iran and some Western countries has risen since May when US President Donald Trump withdrew from a nuclear deal with Teheran and reimposed some of the sanctions that had been lifted after the 2015 accord in return for restrictions on the Iranian nuclear programme.

Iran does not recognise dual nationality and does not routinely announce arrests or charges of dual nationals, whose rights to consular assistance are enshrined in the United Nations Vienna Convention.

Mr Alavi also said "you have recently heard that we brought under our control a member of a Cabinet of a powerful country", without specifying which country. Some Iranian media said Mr Alavi was referring to a former Israeli energy minister, who was accused of serving as an Iranian agent by Israel's internal security service.

Mr Gonen Segev, energy minister from 1995 to 1996, had been living in Nigeria, where he made contact with officials at the Iranian embassy in 2012, according to Israeli investigators.

He had been jailed in Israel in 2004 after being convicted of attempting to smuggle Ecstasy pills into the country. He left Israel in 2007 after his release from prison.

Mr Alavi said security forces this month arrested a member of the militant Islamic State in Iraq and Syria group in southern Iran, and had disbanded a "terrorist cell" in the country's north. He said his ministry had foiled several bomb plots, without making any of the incidents public at the time.

REUTERS