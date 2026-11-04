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Tencent rolls out AI model trained with limited cybersecurity data amid hacking fears

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Tencent said it filtered out content during training to limit Hy4‘s potential “offensive” capabilities.

Tencent said it filtered out content during training to limit Hy4‘s potential “offensive” capabilities.

PHOTO: REUTERS

Tencent on Nov 4 released Hy4, its new open-source model, which the company said was trained with limited cybersecurity data to “defensive” content to reduce the risks of the model’s ability to aid cyberattacks.

The roll-out comes after a slew of AI-driven cyberattacks around the world raised concerns about the capabilities of advanced models and the threat posed to global internet infrastructure.

Tencent said it filtered out content during training such as exploit development, reverse engineering, and penetration testing to limit Hy4‘s potential “offensive” capabilities.

Moonshot AI in October limited its newest model’s cyber-offensive capabilities, as Chinese AI firms join US companies to prevent loss-of-control risks.

“We recognise the potential safety risks posed by advanced cyber and biological capabilities, and we are committed to a more responsible approach to model training, open-sourcing, and release,” Tencent said in a statement. REUTERS

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