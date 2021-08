Japan's Sakura Yosozumi, 19, (centre) and Kokona Hiraki, 12, (far left) completed a 1-2 win in the Olympic women's park skateboarding final at the Ariake Urban Sports Park yesterday, with Britain's youngest Olympian Sky Brown, 13, taking the bronze. The hosts are officially the skateboarding powerhouse after sweeping three out of four gold medals in the sport's Olympic debut. The men's park event will be held today.

Olympics are officially cool, says Rohit Brijnath