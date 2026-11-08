News analysis
Tasked with forming next government, Eisenkot faces complex path to end Netanyahu’s reign
- President Isaac Herzog has tasked Gadi Eisenkot with forming a government after the Oct 27 election, opening a possible end to Benjamin Netanyahu’s long rule.
- Eisenkot faces a hard numbers game: 61 seats are needed, but coalition options with Arab parties or ultra-Orthodox parties both bring major risks and deep political tensions.
- Netanyahu is fighting back with claims of a “national unity government”, attacks on Arab party support, and fraud claims, while court cases and possible fresh elections add pressure.
AI generated
LONDON – Israeli President Isaac Herzog has tasked opposition leader Gadi Eisenkot with forming a new government, thereby starting a process that could lead to the removal of Benjamin Netanyahu as Israel’s long-serving prime minister.
Herzog’s constitutional powers are strictly limited: He is required by law to entrust the business of government-formation to the politician best able to command the confidence of at least 61 out of Israel’s 120-seat strong Knesset, or Parliament.