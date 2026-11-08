Tasked with forming next government, Eisenkot faces complex path to end Netanyahu’s reign

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LONDON – Israeli President Isaac Herzog has tasked opposition leader Gadi Eisenkot with forming a new government, thereby starting a process that could lead to the removal of Benjamin Netanyahu as Israel’s long-serving prime minister.

Herzog’s constitutional powers are strictly limited: He is required by law to entrust the business of government-formation to the politician best able to command the confidence of at least 61 out of Israel’s 120-seat strong Knesset, or Parliament.