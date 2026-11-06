Tanzanian court clears opposition leader Lissu of treason

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

NAIROBI, Nov 6 - A Tanzanian court on Friday cleared opposition leader Tundu Lissu of treason but found him guilty on a more minor charge of incitement.

Lissu, the chairperson of Tanzania's main opposition party CHADEMA, was arrested in April last year and charged with treason in a case that helped fuel the worst political unrest in the country's history during the October 2025 elections.

The charge related to a speech Lissu gave in which prosecutors say he told supporters that the opposition would "block the election" and "mobilise rebellion".

He had pleaded not guilty, arguing during the trial that his speech did not violate any law and that the charges were politically motivated.

Lissu's arrest, along with alleged abductions of government critics and CHADEMA's disqualification from the vote, was a key driver of protests that broke out during last year's elections.

Hundreds died as police opened fire on protesters in multiple cities, undermining the country's longstanding reputation for stability.

A commission appointed by President Samia Suluhu Hassan said in April that at least 518 people were killed in the violence, which it blamed on the protesters. Her government denied allegations by human rights groups that the security services used excessive force. REUTERS