Taller buildings boost quality of life: World Bank

WASHINGTON • Taller buildings are key to enhancing quality of life as the world's urban population grows, but cities should not become obsessed with skyscrapers and must prepare for horizontal expansion as newcomers arrive, the World Bank said.

Urban build-up worldwide grew by 30 per cent between 1990 and 2015, with new buildings covering an area roughly the size of Sri Lanka, the bank said yesterday in a report based on satellite data analysis of almost 10,000 cities.

In poor countries, about 90 per cent of new buildings sprung up on the edges of cities, extending their boundaries horizontally, while in rich nations about 35 per cent were built on empty sites in urban centres, the study found.

Such findings appear at odds with the main focus of urban planning in recent years, which has been to create compact cities by building upwards. But the report's co-author Somik Lall said that while taller buildings and high-density cities bring benefits, such models should be adapted to local conditions.

"The obsession should not be about building skyscrapers but the passion should be about building liveable cities," Dr Lall, the World Bank's lead urban economist, said.

Whether urban hubs grow vertically, horizontally or within existing spaces is tied to economic demand, the report said.

With about 70 per cent of the world's population expected to live in urban areas by 2050, up from 55 per cent at present, cities should plan to accommodate all three types of development or risk facing uncontrolled sprawl and overcrowding, Dr Lall said.

Low-income cities tend to look like "pancakes", growing wide and flat as newcomers crowd into low-built quarters or settle on the outskirts where land is cheaper. As incomes grow, so do buildings, with richer cities taking the shape of "pyramids".

Pyramid-shaped cities are generally more liveable - allowing inhabitants to enjoy more floor space in a dense environment - and more productive, as the reduced distance between workplaces and workers boosts productivity, the report said.

