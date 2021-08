BERLIN - Kunduz city was a symbol of Germany's involvement in Afghanistan. Its troops operated a military foothold in the northern city that became a synonym for the good and the bad of the intervention in the South Asian country.

Now, 10 months after the last German soldiers had left the city, Kunduz has been recaptured by the Taleban - almost 20 years after the militant group was routed by an American-Tajik coalition in November 2001.