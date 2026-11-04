Takeaways from the US midterm elections

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Democratic and Republican observers review ballots during midterm elections at the Fulton County Election Hub and Operation Center in Fairburn, Georgia, US, November 3, 2026. REUTERS/Edgar Su

WASHINGTON, Nov 3 - Americans went to the polls on Tuesday in midterm elections that will determine who controls Congress for the final two years of President Donald Trump's term.

Here is an early takeaway from the elections.

EXIT POLLS - TRUMP BLAMED FOR HIGH PRICES

Voters rebuked Trump and his agenda, blaming him for stubbornly high prices, with a large majority unhappy about the direction of the country, according to voter exit polls conducted by SSRS on behalf of a consortium of US media outlets that included major television networks and the Associated Press.

The polls showed an electorate in an overwhelmingly sour mood. Many said they feel worse off than when Trump entered the White House in 2025 and nearly 9 in 10 identified the cost of living as a crucial or major factor in their vote, signaling that the elections could prove a repudiation of Trump and his Republican Party.

The exit polls were released before any election results had been announced, but were an early barometer of voter discontent.

When Trump took office he promised to fix high inflation fast, but a majority of voters said they think his policies - including the Iran war and tariffs on foreign goods - have made their economic situation worse.

Two-thirds blamed Trump for high prices, with three quarters saying they were either angry or dissatisfied with the direction of the country, suggesting a nation hungry for change. Voters also expressed concern over government corruption.

Unhappiness with Trump loomed over nearly all the voter responses. Seven in 10 said they want the US Congress to place more checks and balances on the president, with 62% disapproving of his job performance, one of the highest unfavorable rates in modern times.

The results suggest Trump's midterm campaign blitz on behalf of Republican candidates in recent weeks has done little to improve his standing with voters. REUTERS