Taiwan grandpa catches 'em all playing Pokemon Go on 15 phones

Mr Chen San-yuan turns heads as he cycles through a suburb of Taipei, Taiwan's capital. The reason? Attached to the front of his bicycle are 15 mobile phones which Mr Chen, 70, uses to simultaneously play the augmented-reality game Pokemon Go. The smartphone-based game requires players to "catch" animated characters that appear in real locations. Videos of Mr Chen, who is also known as Pokemon Grandpa, cycling between "Pokestops" with his phone set-up have gone viral on the Internet and made him a minor celebrity in Tucheng district, where he lives. Mr Chen said his gear cost more than US$4,800 (S$6,640) and he spends about US$300 a month on virtual currency to use in the game.