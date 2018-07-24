Sweden at risk of more wildfires as temperatures soar to record highs

STOCKHOLM • Sweden is facing an "extreme" risk of more wildfires in coming days because of hot and dry weather, the authorities warned yesterday, as dozens of fires raged across the Scandinavian country.

The civil protection agency MSB counted 27 active fires across Sweden, half the number on Sunday.

At least four of the fires had not been brought under control, MSB said, and weather conditions were stacked against firefighters.

Sweden is experiencing an unprecedented drought and soaring temperatures which have reached the highest in a century.

"The risk is extreme" in the southern part of Sweden, where temperatures were expected to reach 35 deg C in coming days, with no rain likely, MSB head of operations Britta Ramberg told a news conference.

Ms Ramberg said anybody lighting fires or barbecues would face prosecution.

Sweden, where usual summer temperatures are closer to 23 deg C, is under-equipped to deal with this kind of crisis and has been getting help from Italy, Germany, Norway, Denmark, Poland and France.

There has been practically no rain since the beginning of May in the country, aside from a paltry 13 millimetres in mid-June.

Denmark, southern Norway and northern Finland are also experiencing a period of extreme heat which, according to weather forecasts, is unlikely to end soon.

The fires have raised questions about the impact of climate change and whether the extreme heat is the new normal. That has raised concerns about Sweden's ability to tackle such crises.

The fires, and the government's reliance on outside help, may even become a topic in the Sept 9 general election.

Meanwhile, in Greece, a coastal region east of Athens was also battling a huge wildfire yesterday which forced people to flee their homes, and sent plumes of smoke over the Greek capital.

Wildfires are common in Greece in summer, but a dry winter has created tinderbox conditions.

