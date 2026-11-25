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Suspected militants kill at least 30 in Nigeria's Niger state, residents say

MAIDUGURI, Nov 25 - Suspected militants killed at least 30 people and burned homes in villages in Nigeria's Niger state, residents said on Wednesday, describing the assault as retaliation for the killing of scores of local Fulani herders in the same area days earlier.

• A village head who escaped the attack said gunmen had occupied some villages and were preventing the recovery of bodies after Tuesday evening's assault

• Reuters could not independently verify a video circulating on social media that appeared to show several bodies being burned

• The attack followed what Fulani groups described as reprisal killings in the Borgu area over the weekend. They said at least 64 Fulani were killed after gunmen attacked Lumman-Ba'are village, killing its traditional ruler and four family members

• Governor Umaru Bago visited Borgu on Wednesday and announced payments of 2 million naira ($1,250) to the family of each person killed, while calling for dialogue and peaceful coexistence REUTERS