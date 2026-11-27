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Nov 27 - Suspected militants killed 13 soldiers and wounded 20 others in an attack on a National Guard position in southwestern Niger on Thursday, the defence ministry said.

• The ministry said the attack was carried out by a large group of heavily armed assailants, describing them as terrorists without naming any group

• The West African country is battling jihadist groups linked to Islamic State and al Qaeda. Repeated battlefield losses have fuelled tensions within the armed forces, that culminated in a failed mutiny in late August

• The assailants struck a National Guard post in Sanam, in the Abala department, the ministry said

• Several militants were "neutralised" and their logistical equipment destroyed, according to the statement

• The casualty figures were provisional and the most seriously wounded soldiers were evacuated for medical treatment, the ministry said

• Another 11 soldiers were killed in Baraoua, in the eastern Diffa region, earlier this week REUTERS