Suspected hijacking of ship in Gulf of Oman over: UK agency

LONDON • The suspected hijacking of a ship in the Gulf of Oman has ended and the vessel is safe, a British maritime security agency said, days after a deadly attack on a tanker in the region.

"Boarders have left the vessel. Vessel is safe. Incident complete," United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) tweeted yesterday.

Earlier, Lloyd's List reported that armed men had boarded a Panama-flagged tanker and ordered it to sail to Iran.

On Tuesday, UKMTO upgraded its report of the "non-piracy" incident on the unidentified ship 96km east of Fujairah heading towards the Strait of Hormuz to "potential hijack".

Maritime security analysts at Dryad Global and Aurora Intelligence identified the endangered ship as the Panama-flagged Asphalt Princess, an asphalt and bitumen tanker.

The ship was heading towards Iran under the control of armed men, with British and United States naval operations monitoring the situation, Lloyd's List said.

Mr Richard Meade, editor of the shipping industry intelligence site, told The Times of London that "armed forces have boarded the vessel, which last signalled its position around 5pm London time, and are directing it towards Iran".

The incident at the opening of the Strait of Hormuz - one of the world's busiest waterways - came days after an attack on an Israeli-linked tanker bound for the United Arab Emirates, which the US and its allies blamed on Iran.

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh said on Tuesday that "reported 'incidents' in the Persian Gulf and broader region appear utterly suspicious".

"Reaffirming our strong commitment to regional stability and maritime security, Iran stands ready to offer assistance in case of any maritime accidents," he tweeted.

The US stopped short of assigning blame for the latest episode but State Department spokesman Ned Price said there had been "a very disturbing pattern of belligerence" from Iran.

"When it comes to this specific incident, it's too early for us to offer a judgment just yet," he said.

White House spokesman Jen Psaki said the United States was in touch with Britain over the "deeply concerning" incident.

While Iran has denied any involvement in the blast on the MT Mercer Street, the US and Iran's archenemy Israel both say an Iranian drone caused the explosion.

Two crew members, from Britain and Romania, died on the Liberian-flagged ship managed by Israeli billionaire Eyal Ofer.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken earlier vowed a collective response against Iran over the incident, which he called a "direct threat" to freedom of navigation in the oil-rich waters.

US Navy forces who came to the aid of the crew in response to an emergency distress call saw evidence of the attack, according to the US military.

The tensions come as Iran on Tuesday inaugurated the Islamic Republic's eighth president, the ultraconservative cleric and prosecutor Ebrahim Raisi.

He succeeded Mr Hassan Rouhani, considered a moderate, who had sought to repair relations with the West and whose administration unsuccessfully sought to negotiate a revival of a nuclear accord with the US.

