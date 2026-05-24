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Suspect 'down' after shooting at officers near White House, official says

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WASHINGTON, May 23 - Officers at a White House checkpoint responded to gunshots on Saturday evening, and a shooting suspect was "down" and taken to a hospital, a law enforcement official told Reuters.

A person approached the checkpoint at 17th Street and Pennsylvania Avenue near the White House and started shooting at officers, according to the official. The suspect is "down" and was transported to George Washington Hospital, the official said. He did not specify the suspect's condition or how he was brought down.

The suspect was identified as an emotionally disturbed person, the official said, adding that a "stay-away order" had been issued to the suspect previously.

Earlier, the U.S. Secret Service said it was investigating the incident and FBI Director Kash Patel said his agency was supporting the probe. REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.