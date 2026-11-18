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A gavel and a block is pictured at the George Glazer Gallery antique store in this illustration picture taken in Manhattan, New York City, U.S., August 18, 2020. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly/Illustration

WASHINGTON, Nov 17 - A male suspect was charged with attempted second-degree murder and carjacking in a weekend assault of a Somali American Uber driver in Minnesota, prosecutors said on Tuesday, casting the incident as an "incredibly brutal attack."

Mohamed Yusuf was assaulted by a passenger on Saturday in Hopkins, Minnesota, the driver's family and prosecutors said. His family said he was in a coma.

Hennepin County Attorney Mary Moriarty's office said it charged Samit Apurva Patel, 25, with one count of second-degree attempted murder and one count of first-degree carjacking for the attack on Yusuf on November 14. Patel was taken into custody on Saturday.

Yusuf's family alleged the attack was driven by hate while civil rights advocates, alarmed by escalating political rhetoric against Somali and Muslim Americans, demanded a hate crime probe. Police said on Monday that investigators were examining whether bias played a role in the assault.

Moriarty's office said there was "insufficient evidence to prove to a jury beyond reasonable doubt that a specific bias was the motivation for Mr. Patel's actions."

The suspect asked Yusuf's name and remarked that he did not like it, the complaint filed by prosecutors said, citing Yusuf's brother who was on a call with Yusuf at the time.

Yusuf told his brother the suspect appeared drunk, the complaint said.

Yusuf had broken ribs, a broken leg, spinal injuries, collapsed lungs and significant internal bleeding from several organs that had to be removed, the document said.

"It was an incredibly brutal attack," Moriarty said, saying Yusuf was strangled with his seat belt.

"He was apparently pulled out of the car and was standing there when Patel drove over him and might have circled back and driven over him again," Moriarty told reporters, while also addressing the broader political rhetoric against Somali Americans.

"The environment for our Somali neighbors in our state is absolutely frightening. And it is worsened due to comments made by the president, many of the officials around him, and many voices in this state who seem to eagerly demonize an entire community of our neighbors," the prosecutor said.

Rights advocates have raised concerns about rhetoric against Somali Americans by President Donald Trump and his allies, and condemned his immigration crackdown in Minnesota.

US rights advocates have also noted rising Islamophobia over the last two-plus decades following the September 11, 2001, attacks, and more recently due to anti-immigration policies, rising white supremacy movements and the fallout of Israel's war in Gaza. REUTERS