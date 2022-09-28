Surge in Brazil's Amazon fires this month worst since 2010

SAO PAULO - Fires in Brazil's Amazon rainforest surged in September, making it the worst month in more than a decade, government data showed on Monday, after a jump in deforestation during an election year.

National space research agency INPE reported 36,850 fire alerts in the region so far in September, a 120 per cent rise over the full month in 2021 and the worst on record for any month since September 2010, when INPE issued 43,933 alerts. With that, the total fire alerts so far this year climbed to 82,872, surpassing the 75,090 recorded in all of 2021.

Fires in the Amazon tend to peak in August and September, considered the burning season in the region, when rains subside to let ranchers and farmers often set fire to deforested areas.

Destruction of Brazil's rainforest often picks up in election years, when law enforcement typically ebbs and loggers race ahead before conservation policy can possibly shift.

"Fires are not a natural phenomenon in the Amazon rainforest. These burnings are related to human activities, often illegal, and degradation levels that make it more susceptible to fires," said WWF-Brasil's science manager Mariana Napolitano.

Brazilians will vote on Oct 2 whether to re-elect President Jair Bolsonaro. He has rolled back environmental protections and deforestation in the Amazon has surged to a 15-year high.

"Brazil was once a world reference in monitoring national forests, but unfortunately the responsible agencies have been dismantled by the government," former INPE director Ricardo Galvao, now running for Congress, said on Twitter.

Mr Bolsonaro trails in opinion polls to former president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, who has vowed to bolster law enforcement in the Amazon to curb deforestation if elected.

The Justice and Public Security Ministry said that looking across the five biomes, or biogeographical zones, where it operates, the total number of fires so far this year is lower than in 2021.

The Amazon is just one of Brazil's seven biomes, alongside the coastal Atlantic Forest, the dry north-eastern Caatinga region and the flat Pampa plains in the south.

REUTERS