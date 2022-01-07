Sun, sand and speed

French driver Mathieu Serradori and co-driver Loic Minaudier of SRT Racing in action during Stage 1A of the 2022 Dakar Rally between Ha'il and Jeddah in Saudi Arabia on New Year's Day.

This is the third time Saudi Arabia is hosting the cross-country event, now in its 44th edition.

The race from Jan 1 to 14 will see 1,065 racers aboard 578 vehicles crossing 8,375km of challenging terrain.

From the canyons and cliffs of Neom to the sand dunes surrounding Riyadh, it will also pass the Red Sea coast and the mysterious sandy Empty Quarter.