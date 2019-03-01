Summit Briefs: Kim to start official Vietnam visit today

Kim to start official Vietnam visit today

HANOI • North Korean leader Kim Jong Un will begin a two-day official visit to Vietnam today, Vietnam's Foreign Ministry said in a statement shortly after Mr Kim's second summit with United States President Donald Trump in Hanoi ended without agreement.

Mr Kim will meet President Nguyen Phu Trong, who is also general secretary of Vietnam's ruling Communist Party, this afternoon, according to a copy of Mr Kim's schedule. He is then due to attend a state banquet at a convention centre in the evening.

The North Korean leader will lay a wreath tomorrow at the mausoleum of Vietnam's founding president Ho Chi Minh, and meet Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc, before leaving Vietnam in the evening.

4 reporters barred from covering dinner

HANOI • The White House barred reporters from Reuters, the Associated Press, Bloomberg and the Los Angeles Times from covering the dinner between United States President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un after two of them asked Mr Trump questions during his initial interactions with Mr Kim.

The reporters are part of the White House press pool, which covers the US President wherever he goes.

Reporters in the pool regularly shout out questions to leaders. On Wednesday, they asked Mr Trump about the summit and the testimony in Congress of his former attorney and fixer Michael Cohen, in two separate opportunities known as "pool sprays".

