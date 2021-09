Japan appears to be out of the woods regarding its latest Covid-19 wave due to the contagious Delta variant, allowing Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga to end a state of emergency as planned on Friday, in one of his last acts in office.

Mr Suga's successor will be chosen today by the ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) in an internal party election contested by four candidates. A tight race is expected between vaccination minister Taro Kono and former foreign minister Fumio Kishida.