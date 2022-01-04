Sudan's PM quits; military in full control

KHARTOUM • Sudan's civilian prime minister Abdalla Hamdok resigned on Sunday, more than two months after a coup and following another crackdown on protesters, with the military now firmly in control.

Sudan had been on a fragile journey towards civilian rule since the 2019 ouster of autocrat Omar al-Bashir, but was plunged into turmoil when military leader Abdel Fattah al-Burhan launched his coup on Oct 25.

Mr Hamdok was detained, then reinstated on Nov 21 under a deal promising elections for mid-2023, but local media reported he had been absent from his office for days, with rumours swirling over his possible resignation.

"I have tried my best to stop the country from sliding towards disaster," Mr Hamdok said on Sunday, addressing the nation on state television.

Sudan "is crossing a dangerous turning point that threatens its whole survival", he said.

Mr Hamdok was the civilian face of the country's fragile transition, while General Burhan has been the de facto leader following Mr Bashir's ouster.

Mr Hamdok cited "the fragmentation of the political forces and conflicts between the (military and civilian) components of the transition" and said that "despite everything that has been done to reach a consensus... it has not happened".

Anti-coup protests have continued even after Mr Hamdok was reinstated, with demonstrators distrusting Gen Burhan and his promise to guide the country towards full democracy.

Protesters have also charged that the deal to reinstate Mr Hamdok simply aimed to give a cloak of legitimacy to the generals, whom they accuse of trying to continue the regime built by Mr Bashir.

Thousands of demonstrators on Sunday braved tear gas, a heavy troop deployment and a telecoms blackout to demand a civilian government.

They lambasted the coup, shouting "power to the people" and demanded the military return to the barracks, at protests near the presidential palace in the capital Khartoum and in its twin city Omdurman.

The pro-democracy Doctors' Committee said security forces killed three protesters, including one who suffered a "severe head wound".

The United States has urged Sudanese leaders to ensure civilian rule. The State Department tweeted: "After PM Hamdok's resignation, Sudanese leaders should set aside differences, find consensus and ensure continued civilian rule."

