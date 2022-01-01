Sudanese block streets after day of protest violence

KHARTOUM (AFP) - Sudanese pro-democracy demonstrators blocked streets in Khartoum on Friday (Dec 30), protesting against violence a day earlier that left five people dead and sparked condemnation.

Protesters barricaded roads in the east Khartoum district of Burri as well as in nearby Khartoum North using rocks, tree branches and tyres, an AFP journalist reported.

Sudan has been gripped by turmoil since military leader General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan launched a coup on Oct 25 and detained Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok.

Mr Hamdok was reinstated on Nov 21, but mass protests have continued as demonstrators distrust Gen Burhan's promises of seeking to guide the country toward full democracy.

As the authorities on Thursday cut off communications across the country, security forces clamped down on demonstrations, firing live rounds and tear gas as tens of thousands gathered in Khartoum and its neighbouring cities.

Four protesters were fatally shot in the head or chest in Omdurman, according to the pro-democracy Doctors' Committee, while a fifth succumbed to his wounds on Friday after he was shot in central Khartoum.

Protesters charge that the deal to reinstate Mr Hamdok simply aims to give the cloak of legitimacy to the generals, whom they accuse of trying to continue the regime built by former autocratic president Omar al-Bashir, who was toppled in 2019 following mass protests.

Resignations

A civilian member recently appointed to the ruling Sovereign Council, Mr Abdel Baqi Abdel Qader, announced that he intends to resign.

He said he had sent a message to Gen Burhan's office requesting a meeting "to present to him my resignation... over the violence against demonstrators".

Interim health minister Haitham Mohammed also announced his resignation in a letter made public, denouncing attacks on medics and hospitals treating protesters.

Two journalists from Saudi Arabia's Asharq television channel, Maha al-Talb and Sally Othman, were released after they and their crews were held for several hours, the channel said.

Police had also stormed the bureau of the Al-Arabiya television network funded by Saudi Arabia, seen as a traditional ally of Sudan's military leaders.

The violence and attacks on the media drew widespread condemnation.