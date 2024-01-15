'Succession' and TV history take the spotlight at Monday's Emmys

LOS ANGELES - Media dynasty drama "Succession" heads into Monday's strike-delayed Emmy awards as the favorite to grab many of the top trophies as Hollywood celebrates the best of television.

The HBO series about the cutthroat Roy family leads all nominees with 27 nods for its fourth and final season, the one that resolved the long-running question of who would win the battle to control a global business empire.

The red-carpet gala will be broadcast live from downtown Los Angeles on the Fox television network starting at 8 p.m. Eastern time (0100 GMT).

"I think it will be a big night for 'Succession,'" said Joyce Eng, senior awards analyst for the Gold Derby website, echoing the predictions of many others across Hollywood.

The show is considered the favorite for the top honor of best drama series, an award it has won twice.

Comedy series is more of a toss-up, said pundits, who were divided between "Ted Lasso," the Apple TV+ show about a spirited British football club, and restaurant dramedy "The Bear" from Walt Disney's FX.

Nearly two-thirds of the nominated shows came from streaming platforms, their highest share ever, according to data from Nielsen's Gracenote.

"Succession" stars Kieran Culkin and Sarah Snook are among the actors vying for trophies, as well as "The Bear" duo of Jeremy Allen White and Ayo Edebiri, and Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey from "The Last of Us."

Organizers will use this year's milestone - the 75th Emmys - to honor classic television shows with cast reunions and other moments. "Cheers," "Game of Thrones," "The Sopranos," and "All in the Family" are among the shows that will be celebrated. Two actresses who have not been revealed will play Lucy and Ethel to commemorate "I Love Lucy."

The Emmys, the top honors in television, normally take place in September but were delayed because writers and actors were on strike at the time. Winners were chosen by the roughly 20,000 performers, directors, producers and other members of the Television Academy in voting that took place last August.

The awards ceremony was moved to Monday, which coincides with the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday in the United States.

Comedian and host Anthony Anderson, who previously starred on the show "Black-ish," said the broadcast was being run by an all African-American production team and emcee for the first time.

"I'm excited to be part of that, making history in front of and behind the camera on such a special day," Anderson said ahead of the event.

The comedian also had a warning for winners: Don't go too long. Instead of a band playing music to encourage speakers to wrap up, Anderson has designated his mother, known as Mama Doris, as the "enforcer" for the night. REUTERS