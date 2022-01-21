Study shows mRNA booster shots fail to ward off Omicron

CAPE TOWN • Booster shots with messenger RNA (mRNA) vaccines such as those made by Pfizer and BioNTech failed to block Omicron in a study of some of the first documented breakthrough cases caused by the contagious Covid-19 variant.

Seven German visitors to Cape Town experienced symptomatic Covid-19 infections between late November and early last month despite being boosted, the researchers, whose investigation was authorised by the University of Cape Town and Stellenbosch University, said in findings published on Tuesday in The Lancet.

All the cases were mild or moderate, providing support for the extra shots' ability to fend off severe disease, death and hospitalisation.

Still, the findings demonstrate Omicron's ability to evade immunity generated by even the most powerful Covid-19 vaccine boosters. That underscores the need to continue fighting the pandemic with measures besides vaccination, such as social distancing and masking, the authors said.

The shots appear to generate protection against Omicron with other parts of the immune system in addition to antibodies, such as T-cells, and so far hospital and mortality data has been less severe than with the Delta variant that dominated earlier.

The rapid global spread of Omicron, first identified in Botswana and South Africa in late November last year, has spurred Britain, the United States, South Africa and other countries to step up or introduce booster programmes. However, latest research shows the limits of such plans.

Vaccines made with new mRNA technology have come to the fore during the Covid-19 pandemic. The shots instruct cells to make highly specific antibodies that block the coronavirus spike, a protein that allows it to enter cells.

More traditional vaccines use inactivated viruses to stimulate a response from immune systems.

In the Cape Town study, four of the Germans were training at local hospitals and three were on vacation. All were between the ages of 25 and 39. Five were female, two were male, and none was obese.

Five had received three doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, and one received Moderna's shots - also made with mRNA technology - followed by a Pfizer booster. Another received one dose of AstraZeneca's viral vector vaccine followed by two shots of Pfizer's. None reported a prior Covid-19 infection.

Five of the subjects received their booster dose in late October or early November.

"The presence of this group from Germany presented a unique opportunity to study Omicron breakthrough infections in individuals with mRNA vaccine boosters," the researchers said.

All of the subjects reported the onset of respiratory symptoms between Nov 30 and Dec 2, and ultimately experienced mild or moderate disease, the researchers said.

Strong responses from T-cells were detected in the subjects, they said. "The mild to moderate course of illness suggests that full vaccination followed by a booster dose still provides good protection against severe disease caused by Omicron," they added.

Better vaccines will ultimately be needed to stop symptomatic infections with Omicron, they said.

BLOOMBERG