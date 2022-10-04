Students clash with security forces in Teheran

PARIS - Iranian students clashed with security forces at a top Teheran university amid the wave of unrest sparked by the death of Ms Mahsa Amini, state media and rights groups said on Monday.

Ms Amini, a 22-year-old Kurdish Iranian, was pronounced dead on Sept 16, days after she was detained for allegedly breaching strict rules on the wearing of headscarves and modest clothes, sparking Iran's biggest wave of protests in almost three years.

On Monday, Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei gave strong backing to security forces, saying the protests were planned and not the actions of "ordinary Iranians". In his first comments on the unrest that has swept Iran for more than two weeks, Mr Khamenei said the death of Ms Amini "deeply broke my heart", calling it a "bitter incident". But he also accused the United States and Israel - the Islamic Republic's arch adversaries - of orchestrating the disturbances.

"The duty of our security forces, including police, is to ensure the safety of the Iranian nation... The ones who attack the police are leaving Iranian citizens defenceless against thugs, robbers and extortionists," he said.

Concern grew over violence at Sharif University of Technology overnight where, local media reported, riot police, using tear gas and carrying weapons that shoot non-lethal steel pellets, confronted hundreds of students.

"Woman, life, liberty," students shouted, as well as "students prefer death to humiliation", the Iranian Mehr news agency reported, adding that the country's science minister later came to speak to the students in an effort to calm the situation.

The Oslo-based Iran Human Rights group posted video apparently showing Iranian police on motorcycles pursuing running students in an underground carpark and, in a separate clip, taking away detainees whose heads were covered in black cloth bags.

AFP, REUTERS