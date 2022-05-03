Strumming to a new record

Musicians raising their instruments during a mass gathering of guitar players in Wroclaw, Poland, on Sunday.

Playing American musician Jimi Hendrix’s hit Hey Joe, a total of 7,676 guitarists both young and old took part in the successful attempt to set a new Guinness record. It gathered 253 more guitarists than in 2019 when the previous record was set.

The event on Sunday marked the 20th anniversary of the first attempt in 2003 – when 588 musicians were recorded playing the song – and also saw the participants using their instruments to arrange a heart shape to show their solidarity and support for Ukraine.

Musicians from British band Dire Straits, who were also among the guitarists on-site, held a concert later that evening.

