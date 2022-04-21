Stepping into a world of art

Untitled, one of American artist Barbara Kruger's iconic text-based works, will greet visitors to the 59th Venice Biennale in Italy when it opens on Saturday.

The international contemporary art exhibition, often described as "the Olympics of the art world", features a central exhibition, national pavilions hosted by individual nations and independent exhibitions throughout Venice.

This year's central exhibition - titled The Milk Of Dreams, after a book by Surrealist painter Leonora Carrington - is curated by Ms Cecilia Alemani, the first Italian woman to hold that position in its 127-year history.

It includes the work of 213 artists from 58 countries and draws on themes of Surrealism, otherworldliness and transformation beyond human forms. Eighty countries, including Singapore, will have a pavilion at the exhibition, which runs till November.