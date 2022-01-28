'Stealth' sub-variant harder to detect

The BA.2 sub-variant of the Omicron variant is being studied by scientists and health experts over whether it is more transmissible or deadly. Here is what is known so far:

•The new sub-type is a sister of the BA.1 Omicron sub-variant that has driven case surges worldwide for the last few weeks. BA.1 and BA.2 largely have the same mutations, but about 50 differ between them.

•BA.2 has been called a "stealth" sub-variant because it is harder to detect in tests.

•The proportion of people who have been infected by BA.2 is rising in comparison to BA.1. This has led to concerns that it may be more transmissible.

• A race is under way to study the sub-variant and determine whether it is more deadly. Studies are also being conducted to ascertain whether existing vaccines will be sufficient to deal with the threat posed by BA.2.