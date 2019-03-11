Star-studded wedding for India's Ambani scion

NEW DELHI • Global celebrities including film stars, company executives, politicians and sports personalities descended on Mumbai for the wedding celebrations of the son of India's wealthiest man and Reliance Industries boss, Mr Mukesh Ambani.

Google's chief executive Sundar Pichai, former British prime minister Tony Blair, film stars Rajinikanth and Priyanka Chopra, and cricketers Sachin Tendulkar and Hardik Pandya were among the guests at the ceremony held last Saturday.

Indian stars Shah Rukh Khan and Ranbir Kapoor were seen dancing with the bridegroom Akash Ambani, and plenty of Indians shared photos on social media, with #AkashAmbani and #AkashShlokaWedding among the top trending hashtags in India.

The bride, Ms Shloka Mehta, is the daughter of Mr Russell Mehta, a wealthy diamond merchant and managing director of family-owned company Rosy Blue. Celebrations began in Mumbai with feasts, singing and dancing, and other pre-wedding rituals, for the wedding of the two 28-year-olds.

Photos on Twitter showed elaborate floral decorations and celebrities posing on a lawn before the wedding.

Mr Mukesh Ambani, his wife Nita and the bridegroom wore various shades of pink.



Actor Abhishek Bachchan, his wife actress Aishwarya Rai, and their daughter Aaradhya at the wedding ceremony in Mumbai. Other guests include Google CEO Sundar Pichai, former British prime minister Tony Blair and film stars Rajinikanth and Priyanka Chopra. PHOTO: REUTERS



Mr Ambani, whose business empire spans oil and gas, telecommunications and retail, is Asia's richest man and the world's 13th wealthiest according to Forbes magazine, with his wealth estimated at US$50 billion (S$69 billion).

