Standout snapshots

Hong Kong protests

A protester trying to smash a glass panel at the Legislative Council building in Hong Kong on July 1. The city has been convulsed by daily and sometimes violent protests since June as demonstrations against a now-withdrawn extradition Bill have broadened into demands for greater democratic freedom.



President's speech

US President Donald Trump turning to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi as he delivered his State of the Union address on Feb 5 at Capitol Hill in Washington, while Vice-President Mike Pence looked on. Earlier this month, Mr Trump became the third American president in history to be impeached by the House of Representatives.



Floods and hurricanes

Above: Volunteers wading through a flooded road against wind and rain brought on by Hurricane Dorian to rescue families near Causarina Bridge in the city of Freeport, Grand Bahama, in north-west Bahamas, on Sept 3. The hurricane killed over 50 people and left 1,500 missing.



Above: People making their way through a street flooded by torrential rain in Mumbai, India, on Sept 4. Seasonal monsoon rains from June to September are a crucial lifeline for agrarian Indian society, delivering 70 per cent of the country's rainfall, but they also bring in their wake death and destruction.



Fires in the Amazon

Smoke rising from forest fires in Altamira, Para state, in Brazil's Amazon basin, on Aug 27. Four members of a nongovernmental organisation were arrested last month, with police accusing them of setting fires in order to document them and drum up more donations. They were later released on a judge's order.



Act of rebellion

Police officers looking at a sculpture made by activists at Lambeth Bridge during the Extinction Rebellion protest in London on Oct 7. The pressure group organised a series of disruptive protests across the British capital and other global cities to draw attention to climate change.



Hope and heartbreak

The bodies of Salvadoran migrant Oscar Alberto Martinez Ramirez and his twoyear- old daughter lying on the bank of the Rio Grande in Matamoros, Mexico, on June 24. They had drowned trying to cross the river to Brownsville, Texas.



Call for change

Activists holding inverted portraits of French President Emmanuel Macron during a climate change protest in front of the Eiffel Tower in Paris on Dec 8. They feel the centrist, business-friendly President has not done enough to reduce France's emissions.



Chilean crisis

A demonstrator being sprayed by water cannon used by police during a protest in Santiago, Chile, on Dec 9. Student protests have become a nationwide call for socio-economic equality and better social services.



Notre-Dame in flames

The steeple and spire of the famed Notre-Dame cathedral collapsing as the structure was engulfed in flames in Paris on April 15. The Gothic cathedral, visited by millions of people a year, did not hold its traditional Christmas mass this year for the first time since 1803.



When hunger strikes

Above: A stray polar bear spotted on a road on the outskirts of Russian industrial city Norilsk on June 17. Polar bears are among Arctic creatures that are most susceptible to global warming. The phenomenon is causing the bears' hunting grounds to shrink due to a loss of sea ice, according to experts and studies. This has forced polar bears to travel out of the wilderness to scavenge for food.



Peek at freedom

Orang utan Bon Bon looking out from his cage after arriving from Bali at the Kualanamu International Airport in Deli Serdang regency, North Sumatra, on Dec 17. The baby orang utan, which was drugged by a Russian trafficker in a failed bid to smuggle him out of Bali, will be released back into the wild.