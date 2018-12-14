ST Podcast: Why UN climate meeting in Poland is so important

Why It Matters: Why the UN climate meeting in Poland is so important

COP24, the United Nations (UN) climate change talks in the Polish city of Katowice is touted as being one of the most important since COP21 in Paris, when the Paris Agreement was drawn up.

The Straits Times' environment correspondent Audrey Tan speaks with National University of Singapore research fellow Melissa Low in Poland to get the lowdown on why these talks are considered so pivotal.

