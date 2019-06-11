ST Global Outlook Briefing to look at impact of US-China trade war

The world's two largest economies are engaged in a protracted trade war with no end in sight.

The fallout from tensions between the United States and China has roiled stock markets, disrupted global supply chains and upended global business.

It is a story that has dominated headlines, and looks set to be the most consequential development of the year. The issue will thus be the focus of the annual Straits Times Global Outlook Briefing on July 3.

Bilateral trade talks collapsed and tensions between the US and China escalated last month after US President Donald Trump's administration accused China of backtracking on previous commitments to make structural changes to its economic practices.

Washington later imposed additional tariffs of up to 25 per cent on US$200 billion (S$273 billion) worth of Chinese goods, prompting Beijing to retaliate with its own tariffs as well.

US sanctions against Chinese telecommunications giant Huawei Technologies and US support for Chinese-claimed Taiwan have also fuelled tensions further.

THE STRAITS TIMES GLOBAL OUTLOOK BRIEFING

US businesses and experts have said repeatedly that Americans are the ones bearing the brunt of the elevated tariffs, not China, despite what Mr Trump claims.

At ST's panel discussion, experts will discuss what the trade war means for Singapore and the world.

Issues related to the economic conflict will be addressed by three speakers. They are Dr Li Mingjiang, associate professor of the S. Rajaratnam School of International Studies at Nanyang Technological University; Ms Selena Ling, head of treasury research and strategy at OCBC Bank; and Ms Irene Tham, The Straits Times' tech editor.

The forum, which will be moderated by ST foreign editor Jeremy Au Yong, is sponsored by OCBC Premier Banking.