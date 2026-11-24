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Spotify down for thousands of users, Downdetector shows

More than 14,000 user-submitted incidents involving the platform were reported on Downdetector.

STOCKHOLM - Spotify was down for thousands on Nov 24, with outage-tracking website Downdetector.com reporting more than 14,000 user-submitted incidents involving the platform.

The actual number of users affected may vary.

Spotify said on X: “We’re aware of some issues right now and are checking them out.”

In Singapore, the number of incidents reported on Downdetector.com peaked at 255 at 7.36pm before falling to 13 at 8.05pm. REUTERS

More to come.