Spotify down for thousands of users, Downdetector shows
STOCKHOLM - Spotify was down for thousands on Nov 24, with outage-tracking website Downdetector.com reporting more than 14,000 user-submitted incidents involving the platform.
The actual number of users affected may vary.
Spotify said on X: “We’re aware of some issues right now and are checking them out.”
In Singapore, the number of incidents reported on Downdetector.com peaked at 255 at 7.36pm before falling to 13 at 8.05pm. REUTERS
More to come.