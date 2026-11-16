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S’pore seals carbon credit deal with Kenya, its third African partner, at COP31

The implementation agreement was signed on Nov 16 by Minister for Sustainability and the Environment Grace Fu and Kenya’s Cabinet Secretary for Environment, Climate Change and Forestry Dr Deborah Mlongo Barasa.

ANTALYA, Turkey – Singapore could in the future buy carbon credits from projects in Kenya, under a new carbon trading pact with the East African nation inked on Nov 16 at COP31, the ongoing UN climate change conference in Turkey.

This is the 13th such pact – called an implementation agreement – that the Republic has forged since the end of 2023. Other partner countries include Papua New Guinea, Bhutan, Peru and Laos.

Kenya is Singapore’s third African partner, after Ghana and Rwanda.

The implementation agreement was signed on Nov 16 by Minister for Sustainability and the Environment Grace Fu and Kenya’s Cabinet Secretary for Environment, Climate Change and Forestry Dr Deborah Mlongo Barasa.

Kenya’s Barasa said that the East African nation is endowed with significant national natural capital, including wetlands, grasslands and renewable energy resources, such as hydropower.

“These are not merely environmental assets. They represent our opportunities for climate actions, investment and sustainable economic growth,” she said.

Fu said that Kenyan projects accounted for about one-fifth of voluntary carbon market revenues across Africa in 2024.

“Kenya is one of Africa’s most established carbon markets, with a clear legal framework in place, while Singapore is a financial and carbon services hub. Together, this can help credible projects in Kenya attract the investment they need,” she said. Fu is also Minister-in-charge of Trade Relations.

Carbon market investments must also create jobs, support local communities, protect biodiversity and improve livelihoods, said Barasa.

The carbon markets help developing countries contribute more to climate action, by directing funds from carbon emitters to developing countries hosting these green projects.

One carbon credit represents one tonne of carbon dioxide that is either prevented from being released – by saving a forest from the axe, for example – or removed from the atmosphere, such as from a direct air capture plant.

Under the Paris Agreement, which aims to limit global warming to 1.5 deg C above pre-industrial levels, countries can buy credits generated elsewhere as long as the climate benefit is not double counted by host and buyer countries.

An implementation agreement, which is a legally binding document that governs the international transfer of carbon credits between two countries, helps to prevent such double-counting.

It allows the Singapore Government and carbon tax-liable firms here to buy eligible carbon credits from Kenya to offset a fraction of their planet-warming emissions.

Carbon tax-liable companies in Singapore can also buy these credits to shrink their tax bill by up to 5 per cent.

After implementation agreements are signed, countries will work towards calling for application for carbon credit projects.

Singapore announced on Nov 14 that it has authorised the first project in Rwanda which entails the distribution of 300,000 water filters for safe drinking water without having to boil it using firewood or charcoal. This will help reduce emissions.

Separately, Singapore and Columbia on Nov 16 also inked an agreement at COP31’s Singapore Pavilion to explore carbon trading in the future.

Both countries will now work towards an implementation agreement that would help Singapore meet its climate targets while channelling finance to the Latin American nation.

Both nations had signed a Memorandum of Understanding in August 2022, making Colombia the first Latin American country to do so but it had lapsed.

Colombia’s Minister of Environment and Sustainable Development Fabio Arjona Hincapie said the country’s ecosystems, such as its Caribbean and Pacific coastlines and rainforests, offer many opportunities for nature-based solutions for the carbon markets.

The new agreement broadens the partnership and establishes a framework for dialogue, technical cooperation, exchange of experiences and identification of opportunities in carbon markets, said Singapore’s Ministry of Energy, Trade and Industry.