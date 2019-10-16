S'pore, Kazakhstan reaffirm strong inter-parliamentary ties

Singapore's Senior Minister Teo Chee Hean and Kazakhstan's leaders yesterday reaffirmed strong inter-parliamentary ties between the two countries, and also exchanged views on digitalisation and cyber security.

Mr Teo, who concluded his three-day working visit to Kazakhstan yesterday, said he looked forward to Kazakhstan President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev accepting President Halimah Yacob's invitation to visit Singapore, according to a press statement by Singapore's Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

In his Facebook post, Mr Teo said he had a "good discussion with President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, an old friend who goes way back with us - S'pore was his first overseas posting as a young Soviet diplomat from 1975-79". He added: "I conveyed a personal invitation from President Halimah Yacob for him to visit us again next year."

Mr Teo called on Mr Tokayev and Prime Minister Askar Mamin on Monday.

Yesterday morning, Mr Teo met Kazakhstan's Senate chairman Dariga Nazarbayeva, former president Nursultan Nazarbayev's daughter. They reaffirmed the strong inter-parliamentary relations.

Mr Teo was hosted to lunch by Minister of Digital Development, Innovations and Aerospace Industry Askar Zhumagaliyev. They discussed digitalisation and cyber security, a key focus of Kazakhstan's national digitalisation programme.

Mr Teo, who is also Coordinating Minister for National Security, met National Security Committee first deputy chairman Samat Abish, and they reaffirmed the importance of combating radical ideology.

Mr Teo will next travel to Russia, where he will have bilateral meetings and attend the 23rd meeting of the Total International Advisory Committee from today to Sunday.